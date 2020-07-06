Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor is back in charge!

Carla Connor is back at the factory but are the staff happy about it?

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Carla decides to show Gary who’s boss…

In the factory, Carla Connor announces that Nick has asked her to step in while he takes some time off to look after Oliver. The factory girls are shocked to realise Carla is once more their boss as she casts her expert eye over the new lease and tells Sarah to leave Gary to her.

Handing her a contraband phone, Yasmeen’s friend Lucie urges her to call Geoff and show him who’s boss. Yasmeen admits she’s scared. Geoff’s shocked when Yasmeen calls from prison. Geoff promises Yasmeen that when she comes home, things will be different and he’ll seek professional help. Yasmeen ends the call, unsure what to believe.

Gary continues to insist on a 30% rent hike for the factory meanwhile Adam sweet talks Laura into telling her how she gets the money from Rick. When Laura shows him the key to her safety deposit box, he secretly takes a picture of it on his phone.

With Leanne off work Adam persuades Daniel to do some of her hours as it’s time he started earning again. Daniel reluctantly agrees. A suspicious Peter canvasses Jenny’s opinion of Scott and wonders what his history with Johnny is. Still hacked off at Johnny’s absence, Jenny insists her only concern is that Scott remains the model B&B guest who pays his bill promptly.

Kevin asks Abi to move in with him and Jack. She is delighted but Seb is angry that she has moved on so quickly from her own kids to Kevin’s.