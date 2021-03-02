Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor makes a discovery about Peter…

Carla Connor is stunned when the consultant brings news…

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Peter begs Carla Connor not to give up on them, but she’s adamant she can’t spend the rest of her life like this.

They’re interrupted as the consultant explains that Peter hadn’t been drinking and his disorientation was caused by toxins arising from his liver failure.

A stunned Carla begs Peter’s forgiveness but he orders her not to stay with him out of pity and to do what will make her truly happy. What will Carla decide?

A sheepish Steve regrets his treatment of Peter, while Ken’s appalled when Tracy tries to defend him and tells them both to find somewhere else to live.

Rhydian insists he can afford to own any car he wants but prefers leasing so he can keep updating.

Sean’s taken aback when Rhydian praises his talent and asks him to co-host his next recruitment seminar.

As Sean shows Todd the sports car that Rhydian’s leased for him. Todd despairs.

In the pub, Seb attempts to sympathise over Alina’s dog.

He’s intrigued when she lets slip to Todd and Emma that she has her eye on someone.

Elsewhere, Corey’s sickened that Asha has replaced him with Nina.

Insulting both girls he slams out, but Asha’s just pleased to be rid of him.

Also, Kevin tells Debbie they’d like to discuss marrying at her hotel. Abi warns Debbie she’s only keeping Kevin happy and doesn’t trust her.