Coronation Street spoilers: Carla Connor packs her bags!

Guilty Carla Connor thinks Peter is better off without her

in tonight’s second instalment of Coronation Street, Carla begs Peter to let her help him but Simon makes it clear she’s no longer welcome.

Picking up her holdall, Carla heads out, clearly upset that she was unable to fix things.

Later, Simon calls in the cafe and tears a strip off Carla, blaming her for causing Peter to hit the bottle again and she feels terrible.

Ray’s furious with Debbie for failing to consult him about the revised development and tells her that from now on, he makes the decisions.

Will Debbie decide it’s time to cut ties with Ray?

Elsewhere, Todd goes out of his way to be helpful and scans the helpline website, suggesting to Paul that he’d like to sign up as a volunteer too.

With Todd gone, Billy admits he’s suspicious of his motives.

In a bid to get back at Gary, Sarah calls Crimestoppers and tells them she knows where a corpse is buried and who put it there.

Elaine assures Tim that she’ll always be there for him but they should take things more slowly as they really need to get to know each other properly.

Tim decides to focus on something else and suggests to Faye that now she’s out of work, they should resurrect their window cleaning round.