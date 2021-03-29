Coronation Street spoilers: Cathy Matthews comes clean!

Cathy Matthews admits that she’s posted the comment online

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street on ITV at 8.30pm (see our TV Guide for listings) Brian confronts Dev over stealing business from the Kabin, but Dev’s unmoved.

Cathy Matthews and Brain are horrified when someone puts a brick through the Kabin window, while Cathy finally cracks and tells Tracy and Dev that she was responsible for the nasty comment online, not Brian.

Fiz rounds on Tyrone, fuming that he accused her of shopping Alina to the authorities. She looks him in the eye and demands to know how he feels, but is left devastated when Tyrone admits he’s in love with Alina.

Seb wins Nina round and she agrees to a date. Craig returns to No.4 where Faye explains that Elaine had to go as she was called into work by Alya.

Leanne and Simon manage to convince Ned they’re on his side. Making out she’s some shopping to do, Leanne heads out of the flat, leaving Simon alone with Ned. But she quickly meets up with DC Costello and fills him in on Ned’s drug plans…

