Coronation Street spoilers: Charlie blackmails Tim Metcalfe!

Tim Metcalfe realises Charlie may be sticking around…

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Tim Metcalfe is shocked to find Charlie on his doorstep.

She explains that she’s lost both her jobs, is completely skint and he can forget about the divorce as she can’t afford the legal fees. Intimating she’s entitled to half his wealth, Tim’s thrown into panic.

Tyrone and Fiz are horrified to discover the back door unlocked and Hope gone. Fiz reckons Jade must have taken her. The police search Jade’s house but there’s no sign of her and Jade insists she knows nothing about her disappearance.

Reminded of her John Stape hell, Fiz is convinced Jade is keeping Hope a prisoner in her attic. Breaking into her house she finds no sign of Hope but does discover a bag containing clothes, passports and one way ferry tickets to France. Has Fiz lost Hope for good?

Bethany’s convinced she’s going to get the manager’s job at the bistro so is gutted when Alya reveals that Ray has given her the job.

At the hospital, the police reveal they’ll be stationing a car outside No.5 twenty four hours a day in case of further attacks. Chesney and Gemma are horrified whilst Bernie and Paul are awash with guilt.

Maria attends her 12-week scan and is relieved to hear the baby is doing well.