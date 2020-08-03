Coronation Street spoilers: Chesney Brown is caught NAKED on camera!

Chesney Brown is caught naked on Gemma’s vlog?

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Chesney is worried he’ll go viral…

Chesney Brown descends the stairs naked from the waist up and carrying his shirt covered in baby sick. He’s mortified to discover Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) live streaming her vlog, convinced he’ll be a laughing stock.

Adam is stunned to find out from Bernie that the watch had the name Rick engraved on the back and that she found it in the woods and that Gary seemed keen to get his hands on it.

He tells Imran about the watch and how he’s more convinced than ever that Gary murdered Rick Neelan. Sarah is caught out when Craig returns her bag from the accident scene and Adam walks in to find her holding the watch.

Alya confides in a shocked Imran that she’s decided to sell her share of Speed Daal in order to distance herself from Geoff. Later, Alya visits Yasmeen in hospital and tells her about Elaine’s disappearance and how she and Sally suspect Geoff is behind it. Yasmeen asserts that whilst Geoff is at large, she feels safer in prison. Sally suggests Alya should buy Geoff out and offers her the wedding money, pointing out that it was rightfully Yasmeen’s money anyway.

Worried about Oliver and clearly on edge, Steve calls in the cafe for a meat fix. When Nina explains that they’re having a veggie day, a furious Steve storms out returning later brandishing a packet of sausages. Toyah meets up with Karen the social worker, as she promises to put the fostering wheels in motion once she’s received the reference from Leanne.