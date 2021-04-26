Coronation Street spoilers: Corey Brent covers his tracks…

Coronation Street spoilers - Can Corey Brent convince Abi he knows nothing about the attacks?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm) everyone reels from the terrible attack on Seb and Nina as Corey Brent assures Abi that he knows nothing about the incident and he’s as shocked as she is.

When he makes out that he’s always got on well with Nina, Asha’s perplexed and can’t work out who to believe. Corey swears to Asha that he’s entirely innocent but it would be best if she tells the police that he was with her all evening. Asha’s unease is palpable as she knows that he is trying to get an alibi to prove he had nothing to do with the attack. What will she do? Stand by her boyfriend or tell the truth…And no matter what she decides will Corey go ahead and use her as his alibi anyway?

Abi is frantically pacing the hospital, worried about her sion and desperate for any answers about his condition. The doctor tells her that Seb’s tests were inconclusive so they’re going to repeat them. Abi does her best to remain positive but the doctor returns with some shocking news… Will Seb recover from his injuries?

The police question Nina and she recalls how she and Seb went for a walk and came across Corey and Kelly, but she struggles to remember anything about the attack. Will that be enough to convince the police to arrest Corey and Kelly?