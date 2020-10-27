Coronation Street spoilers: Corey puts pressure on Asha Alahan

Coronation Street spoilers - Will Asha Alahan go all the way with Corey?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Asha Alahan is out of her depth…

Dev admits that his parenting skills haven’t always been the best and when the twins reveal that they hate Oakhill School and want to return to Weatherfield High, Dev agrees to put the wheels in motion. As Asha Alahan sees Corey, he suggests that now she has got the contraceptive pill, they should spend more quality time together…

A downbeat Sean confides in Eileen and Todd how he simply can’t compete with Violet and he intends to change his life and make Dylan proud.

When Sally reveals that they’ve been offered the full asking price for No.4, Debbie urges her to accept it. But is Sally having doubts about her true intentions?

Will Leanne confront Gail and Nick about what she heard? Debbie advises Sally on her house sale. But will Sally smell a rat?