Coronation Street spoilers: Coronation Street marks its 10,000th episode!

The residents of Coronation Street take a special trip to Blackpool

In this special hour-long episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) which marks the 10,000th episode the residents of Coronation Street take a trip down memory lane as they head for Blackpool on a very special mission.

Rita is surprised when a parcel arrives containing Dennis’s ashes and a note requesting she scatter them in Blackpool. Taking in the sad news of Dennis’s death she confides in Ken who agrees to go with her.

Deciding a day trip is something everyone would enjoy, Jenny books a coach and invites lots of the residents to join them. Amy, Audrey, Carla, Eileen, Emma, Evelyn, Gail, Jenny, Ken, Mary, Nina, Sean, Tracy, Sally, Yasmeen and Rita, clutching Dennis’s urn, set off for Blackpool.

The trip is not without incident and as it starts to look as though they won’t make it to Blackpool before nightfall tensions rise.

By the end of the trip lives will have changed and one resident realises the time has come to leave the cobbles for pastures new.