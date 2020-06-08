Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne bags a date?

Daniel Osbourne’s new love interest is hiding a secret…

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Adam is pleased to see Daniel Osbourne having a good time with an attractive woman called Nicky. When Nicky suggests they make a night of it, Daniel agrees and they head out.

Carla covers and says Jordan was inquiring about a room and Peter escorts him out. When he returns she comes clean and says he is trying to blackmail her with Chelsey.

When Jordan and Chelsey return to the pub, Carla is disgusted by the two of them and makes a decision to face up to them. Scott escorts Chelsey and Jordan out of the pub. As Peter returns later there is a news report on the radio about a serious assault of a man and a woman on a local estate, he turns the radio off so Carla doesn’t hear it.

Alya tells Imran how she suspects Sally kicked Geoff out because underneath, she knows Yasmeen to be the innocent party and they need to get her on board. An angry Faye packs her rucksack and tells Tim and Sally that she’s moving in with Geoff to show her support. Tim’s furious with Sally whilst Geoff feigns sympathy.

David calls at the cafe flat and drops off some of Shona’s things in preparation for her arrival.

Evelyn meets up with Arthur for a drink. When he reminds her that it’s her round, Evelyn orders a tap water much to Arthur’s amusement.