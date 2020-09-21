Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne confesses to the police!

Daniel Osbourne breaks but will Geoff press charges?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Micheal Bailey drops down on one knee infront of Grace!

At the police station, Daniel soon cracks and admits he gave Geoff’s money to Nicky. The police call at No.6 to advise Geoff of Daniel’s confession and willingness to repay the money. Geoff Metcalfe insists he wants Daniel punished…Meanwhile, Adam and Craig are furious with Daniel and Craig says he needs to sort out his life.

Nick insists he doesn’t need the added complication in his life but David urges him to consider what his son needs.

Meanwhile, Sarah calls at Adam’s office hoping to discuss a reconciliation. How will he react?

Grace tells Michael she loves him but she has something to tell him and he’s dumbfounded when Grace announces that she and Tianna are moving to Spain. Is he part of her new grand plan?

Carla and Peter sadly agree that they have grown apart and no longer talk about their problems to each other. Can they fix their relationship?