Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne hits rock bottom?

Daniel Osbourne continues to push everyone but Bethany away

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Beth rails at Daniel Osbourne for endangering Bertie’s life and he hangs his head in shame.

Distraught he tells Ken he took Bertie for his first jab but couldn’t bear to see him in pain so never took him back. As Beth sounds off in the Rovers, Bethany leaps to his defence.

With the next 24 hours critical, Daniel screams at his family to leave him alone. Later, Bethany finds him distraught at Bertie’s bedside. He pulls her to him and cries on her shoulder but then falters, unable to handle his guilt.

In an attempt to get the babies off to sleep, Chesney suggests they take them for a walk. A weary Gemma reluctantly agrees but suspects it won’t make any different. Will the pressure of the babies start to have an impact on their relationship?

Tim tries to convince Charlie she’s wasted in the Rovers. She’s clearly flattered but will the penny drop that Tim is trying to get rid of her?