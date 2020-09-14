Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne makes an enemy of Geoff!

Daniel Osbourne tells Geoff how he feels about him…

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Daniel Osbourne hits rock bottom after a run in with Geoff…

Daniel Osbourne is determined to help Nicky but Adam is not convinced with his plan to rescue her from a life of vice.

When Geoff comes into Adam’s office asking for info on Yasmeen’s case, Daniel can’t help but berate him for using vulnerable sex workers.

Geoff storms out but returns having left behind an envelope and Daniel reiterates his contempt for him…

Peter berates Abi for confiding in Debbie and resolves to come clean to Carla before she blabs. Panicked, Abi begs him not to, worried that Kevin will find out too.

For the sake of her relationship with Kevin, Peter promises Abi he will say nothing to Carla. Abi’s relieved while Peter admits he values having her to understand his addiction demons.

Paul reveals to Billy he’s contacted the Gazette who are willing to run a story on Todd’s disappearance. Billy’s not sure it will yield results.

Michael is pleased when Grace stands up for him against Carla but is disappointed when she has to dash home to Tianna. Cathy makes Mary and Brian stop their feud.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.