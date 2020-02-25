Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne makes SHOCK proposal to Bethany!

Will Bethany say yes when Daniel Osbourne proposes?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Sarah does her best to talk some sense into Bethany and get her to accept that Daniel Osbourne has not moved on from Sinead.

Meanwhile, Adam goes to try and talk to Daniel, who is drowning his sorrows in the Rovers. He’s stunned though when Daniel tells him he is going to prove he loves Bethany by proposing to her. Before he can stop him, Daniel runs outside and, on the street, he shouts up to the salon flat.

Bethany and Sarah appear at the open window and pulling out Sinead’s wedding ring, Daniel gets down on one knee! How will Bethany react?

Tyrone tells Fiz that, at Hope’s insistence, he’s bought a cheap bracelet for Jade for her birthday. In the cafe, Hope presents Jade with a homemade birthday card and the bracelet and when Hope reveals the bracelet was Tyrone’s idea, Jade’s thrilled.

Jade calls at the garage and thanks Tyrone for the bracelet. But when he is kind to her she takes it the wrong way and going to the house later she makes a pass at him!

Geoff reveals to Tim that he’s got some savings and he’d like to pay for his and Sally’s wedding. A furious Alya shows Geoff another nasty online review about Speed Daal and reckons that Ray is behind it and clearly trying to put them out of business.

Maria attends her doctor’s appointment but when she finds out that it’s with Ali, she asks Liz to see if she can change it.