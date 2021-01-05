Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne saves Peter’s life?

Coronation Street spoilers - Daniel Osbourne makes Peter a lifesaving offer

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Peter returns from Scotland explaining he hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol.

But at the hospital he’s told there’s no improvement in his liver function. As he leaves a fellow patient awaiting a transplant, makes a dig about alcoholics.

At home Daniel Osbourne and Ken tell Peter they’ve got a proposal for him, Daniel is prepared to be his liver donor if he’s a match as Peter supported him when Sinead died and he wants to do something in return. How will Peter react?

Simon apologises to Kelly for standing her up. She suggests doing something today but when he makes excuses she storms off. Back at the flat, Simon tries to encourage Leanne to eat but as she flees to her room in tears he feels helpless. Worried about Simon, Nick lets himself into the flat and is shocked to find Leanne there too.

Dev tells Asha and Aadi that he’s organised a surprise for their 16th birthday. Tim asks Maria if she’s still got the rucksack that he lent to Gary but Maria explains that she got rid of all Gary’s stuff.