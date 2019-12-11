Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne is hit by a car!

Bethany is stunned when she sees a drunk Daniel Osbourne step infront of Cathy’s car

Ken and Adam are shocked to find Daniel Osbourne slumped on the floor clutching Bertie, in tears after watching Sinead’s video about Bethany. Ken urges Daniel to pull himself together and face the world.

During lunch with Peter and Adam in the bistro, Daniel gets horribly drunk and then steps out in front of Cathy’s car, sending him sprawling. Bethany’s not convinced when Daniel regains consciousness and insists he’s fine in this hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tearful, he spills about the video and Bethany assures him that Sinead knew the kiss meant nothing and that all that would matter to her would be that he does his best for Bertie. Daniel promises that for Sinead’s sake he’s going to be a better Dad.

Flanked by Ryan and Ali, Michelle boots a furious Robert out of the bistro kitchen pointing out it’s no longer his business.

Tim is uncomfortable at the thought of a Vegas party for Geoff and Yasmeen, and sets out for legal advice from Adam and Imran about his other marriage. Tracking Charlie the air hostess down to a bar in town, Tim asks for a divorce. She agrees but tells him to fund it.

Geoff convinces Alya to stay away from the party, and she reluctantly agrees leaving him secretly delighted. Yasmeen is devastated. Steve and Kevin warn Tim that a divorce from Charlie could draw attention to his bigamy and it’s probably best he is truthful with Sally.

Whilst putting up a poster advertising Weatherfield Winter Wonderland in the corner shop, Big Garth spots Maria’s designer handbag and assures her it’s no fake and that it would’ve cost the best part of a grand. Wanting to know the truth, Gary assures her that he isn’t a loan shark and that the reason he beat up Ryan was because he stole from him. Will Maria accept this?