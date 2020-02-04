Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt crashes his car!

Will everyone make it out alive when David Platt crashes his car?

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) an exhausted David Platt arrives back from visiting Shona in Leeds and piles the kids into the car to set off for the school play.

Barely able to keep his eyes open, David crashes the car into a skip. Will everyone get out unscathed?

Bethany is concerned when Alya tells her Ray has booked her a posh suite at a hotel in town to meet an interior designer. Bethany warns her that he is probably trying to get her into bed. When Alya suggests to Ray that she can’t go as she has tickets for a gig in town he is less than happy.

Hearing from Ryan that Alya has dropped him for a uni reunion, Bethany realises she has decided to meet Ray and decides to take matters into her own hands. Will she reach Alya before she gets into trouble? Later, Bethany enlists Daniel’s help to try and get information from Ray’s solicitors office…

Eileen calls in the factory hoping to apply for the Customer Services job and to Nick’s annoyance, Sarah invites her back later for an interview. Eileen arrives at the factory for her interview, but her face falls when she realises Alina is after the same job.

Sean’s taken aback to discover Mary’s introduced her own set of rules at No.11. He realises Eileen needs him as an ally as much as a friend. Nina helps out in the cafe and assures Roy it’s the least she can do to repay his hospitality. Fiz and Tyrone study a copy of the agreement allowing Jade access visits with Hope and realise she’s got them over a barrel.