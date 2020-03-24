Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt is attacked!

David Platt is jumped on by a group of muggers!

In tonight’s Coronation Street on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings) Gail’s shocked to hear that David Platt has been seeing Alina and gives him a piece of her mind. David storms out, wandering the streets drinking when suddenly two muggers grab him, drag him into an alleyway and pull a knife on him.

Alya quizzes Geoff about the hotel but he’s evasive and then fakes a funny turn before clutching his chest. Yasmeen calls an ambulance but when the paramedics can find nothing wrong with him, Geoff refuses to go in for tests.

Alya and Ryan are suspicious, especially when Yasmeen announces that Geoff is in no fit state to fly to Spain so she’s cancelling their trip.

Alya’s convinced he faked his heart condition to stop Yasmeen from going to Spain but how can she prove it?

After spending the night at a mate’s, Seb returns to the flat and assures Emma he has no interest in Alina and she’s the only girl for him. Later, Seb corners Alina in the cafe and suggests it might be best if she moves out…

When Gemma finds that Aled’s hearing aid has arrived, she reckons things are looking up. But Bernie remains sceptical. Ken’s furious to realise Charles is ripping him off.

Norris claims that’s only the tip of the iceberg and he’s ripping off residents left, right and centre with his fines.