Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt is touched by Maria’s offer…

Maria feels sorry for David Platt and gives him her car!

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Maria finds David Platt clearly upset on the bench in Victoria Garden. He explains how after an arduous journey to Leeds by train, Shona refused to see him. Maria feels sorry for him and hands him her car keys, explain that she’d like him to have her car.

Abi is shocked to hear the allegations about Ray. Meanwhile, it soon becomes clear that the Gazette do not feel there is enough evidence to run the story forcing Bethany and Daniel to post her expose online.

As Bethany makes to leave, Daniel kisses her tenderly. But their mood is broken by a furious Beth, who through tears of grief, accuses Daniel of showing no respect for Sinead.

Emma and Seb offer a grateful Alina the box room in the salon flat.



Ryan hands Gary an envelope full of cash and confirms it’s the last of his debt collections. Maria suggests to Gary that they should give David their car as he’s having a terrible time and it’s the least they can do.

Gary reluctantly agrees. Later, Gary bungs Ryan some cash and asks him to pick up an engagement ring from the jewellers.