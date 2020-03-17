Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt moves on from Shona?

Will lonely David Platt turn to Alina?

Masking his devastation, David Platt tells Maria that Shona’s done him a favour asking for a divorce as it’ll allow him to move on.

Finding a dejected Alina in Victoria Garden, David sits down and offers her a beer. Alina takes it and it’s clear there’s a spark between them.

Before she can stop him, David texts Nick claiming Alina’s ill and needs the rest of the day off. Emma confides in Seb that she’s concerned about Alina who seems to be avoiding them in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

What will Seb find when he goes looking for her?

Geoff surreptitiously makes another appointment with Rachel the escort. A despondent Alya reveals to Ryan that Zeedan is getting married but he’s not inviting the family. Ryan reckons this could be their opportunity to get Yasmeen away from Geoff and urges Alya to call Zeedan back and tell him they’re coming whether he likes it or not.

Charles is outraged to discover Ken has smuggled a dog into his apartment and issues a fine.

Evelyn summons Claudia for another makeover and tells her that she’s meeting Arthur later. When Gemma tries to wriggle out of seeing the doctor, Bernie threatens to tell Chesney everything. Bernie explains to Dr Gaddas that Gemma’s not sleeping and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.