Coronation Street spoilers: David Platt starts another fight!

Desperate David Platt continues to put himself in harms way

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) David Platt returns from his run out of breath and Gail worries he’s pushing himself too hard.

But when a furious David hears that Shona is being taken to visit Clayton in prison he heads out on another run. He approaches some youths on bikes and purposely shoves one of them over and then stamps on the bike and as he sprints away as the youths give chase.

The doctor explains to Steve and Leanne that they’re gradually reducing Oliver’s sedation. Convinced that it would help for Oliver to have his favourite toy when he wakes up, Leanne sends Nick home for his red car…

Ray calls at the Baileys and reveals he’s sacked Don. James returns to training as Michael assures him that the family is right behind him whatever he decides. In the changing room, one of the players makes a dig at James’s sexuality. James makes a joke out of it and the other players laugh with him leaving him quietly pleased.

Gemma shows Chesney her vlog but makes it clear she’s no intention of putting it online after her humiliating turnstile experience.