Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie manages to fool Abi Franklin

Coronation Street spoilers - Abi Franklin is taken in by Debbie’s lies

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Debbie has Abi Franklin and Kevin fooled…

Kevin assures Debbie she’s welcome to stay as long as she likes and in a bid to make it up to Debbie, Abi Franklin pours her a glass of wine and talks her through all her failed relationships. When she mentions what a nasty piece of work Ray Crosby turned out to be, Debbie’s intrigued.

When Michael confides in James that Grace is pregnant, James tells him to steer clear as she may well be lying.

The police question Emma about the cash she received from Scott. Later, at No.1, her conscience gets the better of her and she confesses everything to Steve.

Aadi reveals that Corey gave Asha a pair of trainers and it’s obvious Asha must be having sex with him, Dev’s horrified. Sean asks James if he can sort out two tickets for tonight’s County game with full hospitality. James calls at No.11 with the County tickets.