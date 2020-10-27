Coronation Street spoilers: Debbie Webster stokes the fire between Geoff and Sally

Coronation Street spoilers - Debbie Webster makes sure that Geoff makes life hell for Tim and Sally

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Debbie Webster ensures Geoff and Sally remain enemies…

When Sally reveals that Faye’s new boyfriend is coming round, Debbie Webster suggests they throw a garden party and to christen Sally’s new chiminea. As Sally, Tim, Faye and Debbie await the arrival of Faye’s boyfriend, Geoff carries his boogie box into the garden at No.6 and does his best to spoil their party.

Tim’s furious and egged on by Debbie, picks up the ice bucket and drenches his Dad. Debbie calls at No.6 and tells Geoff how Sally’s been slagging him off. Satisfied, Debbie returns to No.4 as a horrified Sally and Tim find Geoff wielding a spade…

Steve breaks the news to Leanne and Toyah that the money Emma donated was stolen by Scott and they could find themselves in all sorts of trouble if anyone finds out.

Michael stares at a letter he’s received from Grace together with a copy of her baby scan.

Dev persuades a reluctant Aadi that they should have a dads and lads day out but when Dev hears Asha was seen coming out of the doctors he confronts her.