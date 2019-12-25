Coronation Street spoilers: Derek Milligan goes on a murderous rampage!

Winter Wonderland guests flee in terror as Derek Milligan sets his sights on Gary

Derek Milligan puts some of our our favourite residents in peril as in this hour-long festive episode of Coronation Street (8.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gary’s aghast to find the furniture shop door open, and the gun and its ammunition missing. Gary accuses Ali of stealing from him and as they row outside the pub, Derek watches from his car, training the gun on oblivious Gary.

Following him into the pub a worse-for-wear Derek lurches in looking for Gary, pulling out a gun and firing his first shot. As he points the gun at Gary, he runs from the pub and Derek gives chase into the Winter Wonderland where Gary orders everyone to hide.

Michael’s horrified as the Platts run for cover and Maria arrives looking for her man. Who will make it out alive?

Meanwhile, Shona collects the keys to the Winter Wonderland from Michael as the Platts hide presents for David’s treasure hunt. But when they suddenly find themselves in the middle of a shoot out David is desperate to protect Shona, while Sarah holds Bethany and Harry close. Assuring her they will escape unscathed, Adam asks Sarah to marry him.

Seb comes to a decision about his future with Emma, while Michelle puts her affairs in order as she makes plans to leave the street.