Coronation Street spoilers: Desperate Jenny Connor appeals to Margaret

Coronation Street spoilers - Jenny Connor is convinced Margaret will shop Johnny to the police

Jenny begs Margaret not to go to the police, explaining that Johnny Connor suffers from MS in the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Carla finds Jenny in tears as she reveals that Margaret is now likely at the police station telling them everything.

Having barricaded them into the office, Leanne orders Imran to call Elliot. Having been summoned by Imran, Nick and Toyah implore Leanne to let them in. Imran drags the filing cabinet out of the way and opens the door.

In the hospital, Oliver suddenly arrests. Steve implores Leanne to put an end to Oliver’s suffering and let him die with dignity. Later, Leanne announces to Steve, Tracy and Toyah that she’s dropped her appeal.

Peter quizzes Carla, wondering where she disappeared to. What will she tell him?

Ray tells Debbie that he’s persuaded Geoff to sell him No.6. Meanwhile, Geoff reveals to Alya that he’s changed his mind, he’s selling the house and moving to Cyprus. When Ryan reveals that according to the satnav in the van, Geoff has been frequenting Oldham, Alya wonders if it’s something to do with Elaine’s disappearance.

