Coronation Street spoilers: Desperate Peter Barlow hits the bottle!

Coronation Street spoilers - a bruised and battered Peter hits rock bottom

Covered in blood, Peter Barlow leans against a wall, the thug having stolen his taxi in tonight’s second epiosde of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Barry, a passerby, calls the police and offers Peter his hip flask full of whisky. Peter desperately tries but fails to fight his demons, and swigs from the hip flask. When he returns home, Carla’s horrified about the attack and tells him how much she loves him. Will Peter be able to keep his secret?

Sean throws a makeup party at Speed Daal for Todd, Tyrone, Fiz, Alina and Gemma. Tyrone purchases some products for Fiz and the girls and Sean’s pleased to have made his first sale. But Todd’s cynical and likens it to pyramid selling, convinced it’ll end in tears.

In a bid to buy Craig’s silence, Ray offers him and Faye a free meal at the bistro. Craig calls at the furniture shop and casually quizzes Gary about the new building project. After a tip-off from Gary, Ray tells Craig that he’ll put in a good word about him with the Chief Inspector if he keeps schtum over his building plans.

Steve implores Leanne to drop the appeal…