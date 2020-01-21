Coronation Street spoilers: Desperate Tim Metcalfe can’t get rid of Charlie!

Will Tim Metcalfe resort to desperate measures to get Charlie out of the way?

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Charlie reveals she’s moving into the Rovers and a stressed out Tim Metcalfe begs Abi to help him come up with a way to get rid of her. What will this scheming pair come up with?

Daniel discovers Bertie barely conscious in his cot and urges Peter to call an ambulance. As the paramedic quizzes him about the rash on Bertie’s back, Daniel blames himself for not noticing it and calling an ambulance sooner.

When the consultant confirms that Bertie has measles, Daniel’s beside himself and admits to Peter and Beth that he didn’t take him back for the rest of his vaccinations.

Maria admits to Gary she feels like she’s coming down with something and doesn’t feel well enough to travel but insists he go to Bristol without her.