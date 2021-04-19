Coronation Street spoilers: Dev Alahan clashes with Corey’s Dad…

Coronation Street spoilers- Dev Alahan is unimpressed by Stefan’s attitude…

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm) Dev Alahan is unhappy with Asha’s living arrangements and resolves to have a word with Corey’s Dad.

Dev meets up with Stefan, Corey’s Dad, but it’s soon clear that he couldn’t care less what his son gets up to. Dev loses his temper and asserts that if Asha fails her exams or lands up pregnant, he’ll be holding him accountable for his lack of parental responsibility.

Sharon drags Sally and Gail for a drink but it’s soon clear that she’s really interested in tracking down Leanne. Realising Peter is Leanne’s ex, Sharon suggests they go for a coffee but Peter claims he’s too tired..

In a bid to win Nina round, Seb calls at the cafe in full Goth attire and handing her a funeral wreath for her birthday, explains how George helped him achieve the look. Nina’s furious and accuses him of making a mockery of her yet again.



Chesney calls at No.9 and warns Fiz that locking Tyrone out solves nothing and she needs to be the bigger person for the sake of the girls. He then calls at the garage and tells Tyrone he’s persuaded Fiz to let him see the girls. Tyrone gently explains to Hope and Ruby that he no longer wants to be with Mummy, he’s fallen in love with somebody else but he’ll always love them very much.

Tyrone takes the girls to Speed Daal for their tea but when Hope spots Alina and asks her to join them, pointing out she’s Daddy’s girlfriend, Tyrone and Alina are mortified.

In the undertakers, Todd looks over the figures and warns George that people are too slow in paying their bills and he needs to toughen up but George pays no attention. Eileen listens as Todd phones a client and sets about chasing up funeral payments. She’s not convinced that George will be happy about it, but Todd disagrees.