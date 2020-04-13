Coronation Street spoilers: Dev Alahan sees the video of Asha

Dev Alahan is devastated for his daughter...

In the cafe, Corey apologises to Asha for recording her without consent in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV listings guide for full details).

In Victoria Gardens, Amy and Kelly get into a vicious row over who was responsible for Asha’s nightmare and as girls start scrapping Gary is forced to intervene.

Meanwhile, in the cafe, David’s appalled to see the video of Asha on Max’s phone. David informs Dev Alahan who then rails at Asha. Later, a heartbroken Dev holds his sobbing daughter.

Sally and Tim ask Kevin and Abi to be witnesses at their wedding. Kevin offers to be best man and Tim awkwardly agrees before confiding in Sally that he’s already asked Geoff.

Ken explains to Claudia that Stillwaters will never be his home. As Claudia wants to stay put, what will Ken decide to do?

Johnny and Jenny leave for the airport. Johnny’s uneasy when Scott assures him there are no hard feelings about the past.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.