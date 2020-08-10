Coronation Street spoilers: Disaster strikes for Abi Franklin!

Abi Franklin becomes trapped under a car!

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Seb thinks Abi Franklin has let him down again…

Abi Franklin promises Seb that she’ll meet him later to say their final goodbyes to Charlie and Lexie. Kevin heads out to a breakdown leaving Abi alone in the garage but as she works on a car the engine slips trapping her arm. Meanwhile, Seb tries desperately to get hold of her believing she has let them down again, will she be able to release herself?

When Paul suggests he’d like to do something for his 30th birthday, Billy makes out he won’t be able to make it as he’s hosting an online quiz for the church.

As a disappointed Paul heads off, Billy calls Gemma and assures her Paul doesn’t suspect a thing. When Paul corners Gemma and suggests a karaoke night for their joint birthday, she makes out she can’t leave the quads. Later, Gemma hosts her first mother and baby zoom chat.

Mary and Sean open Eileen’s post and are shocked to discover a letter from Todd demanding a thousand pounds. Billy tells them they must tell Eileen but Sean hatches a plan to see if it really is Todd. He texts him and is shocked when he gets a reply asking for the money to be hidden in Victoria Gardens. Having planted a bag of fake cash in Victoria Garden, Mary, Sean and Billy watch with baited breath for Todd to turn up.

Sarah’s fuming when she overhears Paul and Alina gossiping about the state of her marriage.

Daniel calls Nicky and begs her to see him later. Nicky reluctantly agrees that she can spare an hour at 5pm. Daniel’s pathetically grateful.