Coronation Street spoilers: Drunk Gemma Winter puts her babies’ lives at risk!

Gemma Winter fails to spot a car racing towards her and the buggy

At baby yoga Vanessa apologises to Gemma Winter for the ‘misunderstanding’ over the party and invites her to join she and Imogen for lunch in tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gemma’s pleased but as they ply her with prosecco then she hears them bitching about her so she grabs the buggy and heads out. In her emotional state, Gemma fails to spot an oncoming car which screeches to a halt, narrowly missing the buggy.

A police officer realises Gemma’s been drinking! Breaking down, Gemma admits to Bernie that she endangered the babies’ lives, she hasn’t slept for weeks, she worries about them none stop and she’s a hopeless mum.

Bernie implores her to speak to Chesney and tell him how low she’s feeling but Gemma won’t hear of it and insists she wants to be left alone. As her babies cry, Gemma is suddenly overwhelmed and heads out to the backyard where she sobs her heart out.

After a sleepless night, Yasmeen still can’t get hold of Geoff. Alya reveals that she’s reported Geoff to the police, Yasmeen’s furious and tells Alya not to make her choose between them. Finally back home, Geoff makes himself out to be the victim, telling Yasmeen he does everything for her and she throws it back in his face.

Yasmeen suggests they delay their move to Cyprus but Geoff is seething. In Speed Daal, Geoff tells Alya they’ll still be moving to Cyprus, albeit not immediately.

Evelyn reserves a booth in the Rovers for her date with Arthur and Claudia offers to do her hair and makeup. But when Evelyn looks in the mirror she’s horrified to realise she looks just like Claudia! Having scraped off much of the makeup, Evelyn waits for Arthur in the pub. Will he stand her up?

Emma’s worried when she overhears Mary warning Alina to tread carefully where Seb’s concerned. Emma tells Alina that if she and Seb still have feelings for each other, she’d rather know then she can walk away. Alina assures Emma that she has no interest in Seb and would never do anything to hurt her. When Seb later offers to buy Alina a drink she refuses. Seb’s put out and Emma clocks his disappointment.

Gail persuades Nick to give her a few hours work at the factory. David’s upset when he reveals that not only is Shona still refusing to see him but she’s been in contact with Clayton!