Coronation Street spoilers: Ed Bailey stands up to Don!

Ed Bailey has had enough of Don’s racist remarks

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Don makes yet another racist remark and Michael can’t believe that his Dad just takes it on the chin, pointing out that fights are never won by people who give up.

As the bistro opening party gets underway, Don continues in front of the whole family. Ed Bailey has had enough and challenges him and as the room falls silent he explains he’s suffered racist abuse all his life, but he’ll never give up the fight to put a stop to it.

Back at home, Michael assures Tianna that there’s no place in this world for racism and he’ll do everything he can to make it a better place for her.

In the Rovers, Dev shares his own experiences at the hands of racists. Meanwhile, uncomfortable around his own Dad, James slinks out, more convinced that his only option is to quit football as people will never accept him for who he is.

Aggie tells Ed that she’s proud of him for standing up to Don but wishes she could be proud of the way he is with James too. At No.3, Ed offers James a heartfelt apology for the way he’s behaved, assuring him that deep down he couldn’t be prouder. Will father and son finally be reunited?

A desolate Leanne confides in Toyah that she doesn’t know which is worse; not knowing what’s wrong with Oliver or finding out it’s something terrible. Leanne apologises to Nick and they make up, united in their concern for Oliver.