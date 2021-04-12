Emma thinks Alina Pop has got a new man... little does she know it's NOT Lucas.

Alina Pop finds herself the talk of the town in Monday’s first episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Until now Alina Pop and Tyrone have been enjoying their secret saucy afternoons together, but it seems the cat is about to be let well and truly out of the bag.

When Emma seems Lucas flirting with Alina in the street, she encourages her friend to go out on a date with him.

So when she gets home later to catch Alina in bed with a mystery man, she sees a pair of men’s jeans and assumes they belong to Lucas.

But little does Emma know, Tyrone is hiding behind the sofa!

Later when Emma lets slip what happened to Maria, it isn’t long before she admits she didn’t actually see Lucas and just assumed that’s who Alina’s mystery man was, leaving Maria’s mind going into overdrive.

Elsewhere, Faye is shocked when Kirk lets slip that Craig is considering quitting the police so that they can keep their relationship going while she is in prison.

But later and emotional Faye tells Craig there is no way she is going to let him give up on his career and dumps him on the spot to prevent him from having to choose between her and his job.

Later Faye and Gary head to court to hear their sentencing… but what does the future hold for Faye?

Also, Seb tries out the goth look to impress Nina, but Abi reassures him that Nina likes him just the way he is.

Nina is disappointed when Seb tells her he won’t be going to the gig with him, especially because she had booked a hotel room for the night.

Meanwhile, Brian gets a call to stay Rita has been nominated for a Golden Heart award, but is it a genuine call or one of Cathy’s trolls cooking up a hoax?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.