Coronation Street spoilers – Faye Windass confesses all to Craig

Faye Windass breaks down and tells Craig everything

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Sally and Tim bicker about the idea of moving to Spain as Faye Windass hurries out, the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Desperate to unburden herself, she confesses to Craig how Ray tried to rape her.

As Craig reels, she admits how she cheated on him, slept with Ray and ended up attacking Adam by mistake. With Craig’s support, she hands herself in at the police station.

Elsewhere, Mick chucks Ray out of the back of his van and tells him he’s got 24 hours to find the money.

Debbie reminds Ray that they’re completing No’s 4 and 6 today so he’d better have got the cash.

Ray assures her he’s on it but when he meets up with Susan, Chairperson of the planning committee, she tells him she wants £20k or she’ll reveal how he bribed her.

When Ray reveals he’s had to use the money earmarked for No.4 and No.6 to pay off Mick and another bung to Susan, Debbie’s fuming.

Across the street, David, Shona and Gail pack up the house, dreading their move. When Gail confides in Nick that she’s too old to be slumming it on a rough council estate, will he cave and invite her to move in with him and Sam?

Having taken a call from Violet, Sean reveals that Dylan has been suspended from school and is on his way to Manchester. Dylan arrives but refuses to discuss it – what is he hiding?

Coronation Street continues at 8.30pm tonight on ITV.