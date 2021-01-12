Coronation Street spoilers – Faye Windass is questioned by the police

Faye Windass plucks up the courage to tell the truth

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) a terrified Faye Windass explains to the police how she attacked Adam Barlow thinking he was Ray Crosby.

Tim rails at Craig, accusing him of forcing Faye to hand herself in, in the hope he’ll be promoted.

Faye steals herself and describes how Ray tried to rape her and the attack was a bid for revenge… and later at the bistro Debbie’s stunned as Ray is arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

Dylan finally opens up to Sean and explains that he’s being bullied at school because his Dad’s gay.

In a bid to try and stop the house sales falling through, Ray calls the bank.

Meanwhile, as Alya helps Yasmeen with the last of her things, a call from the solicitor advises that there’s been a delay as Ray’s funds haven’t cleared. Yasmeen asserts that until she sees the colour of Ray’s money, she’s going nowhere and won’t let him bully her like Geoff did. Alya’s delighted to see a glimpse of her old Gran.

As the heartbroken Platts move out of No.8, Alya tells David about Ray’s cash flow problem. David finds Ray and Debbie mid-row but when he threatens to stay put at No.8, Ray menacingly asserts that he’ll have him thrown out.

Coronation Street returns to ITV on Wednesday 20th at 7.30pm.