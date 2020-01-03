Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Brown rushes to see Hope in A&E!

Will Fiz Brown finally realise that Jade is a toxic influence on Hope?

Jade takes Hope to A&E to have her arm looked at and when Fiz Brown arrives at the hospital, the doctor explains that Hope has broken her arm after trapping it in a door. Fiz realises that Hope’s been telling lies again but she’s now starting to worry that people might think she’s an unfit mother.

Back at home, Evelyn warns Fiz and Tyrone that there’s something not right about Jade and it’s time she moved out but Fiz leaps to Jade’s defence. Will Evelyn insist that Jade leaves in this double-bill of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm and 8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

As Josh’s trial begins painful memories resurface. But will proceedings in court be overshadowed by the ripple effects of Christmas Day, still casting dark shadows over the street.

On Steve’s behalf, Emma quizzes Amy, wondering why she’s so unhappy at home. And then later she confides in Steve what Amy has told her. Steve is stunned and confronts Tracy – does he know the truth?

Ray calls at the garage and is impressed to discover Abi’s a mechanic. However when Tim lets slip that she learnt her trade in prison, Ray makes a sharp exit, laving Abi gutted.