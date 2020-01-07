Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape has a BIG confession…

Will Fiz Stape drop Gary in it when she reveals all to the police?

Fiz Stape goes back to the police and reveals how she unwittingly bought a gun as part of a house clearance, it disappeared and she panicked. Fiz assures Gary that she kept his name out of it. Christine calls at No.9 and tells Tyrone that the social care team have decided that the girls may return home but Fiz must move out whilst investigations continue in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having returned from Richard’s funeral, Roy goes to check up on Nina. He’s horrified to see her front door splattered with eggs.

Faking a coughing fit Geoff shows Yasmeen the cleaning rota which he’s drawn up, ordering her to get cracking while he has business at the hospital. When Cathy bumps into Yasmeen coming out of the shop carrying a load of cleaning products, her suspicions are piqued.

Suggesting they have lunch and a bottle of wine at No.6, Cathy quizzes Yasmeen about her cleaning obsession. Yasmeen insists that she just likes a tidy house and she’s never been happier. But when Geoff returns and finds them both tipsy, Yasmeen’s immediately on edge and Cathy takes her cue to leave.

Geoff tears a strip off Yasmeen for failing to do her chores and choosing to get drunk instead. When Geoff reveals he left a mark on the skirting board as a test to catch her our, Yasmeen feels sick.

Aggie confides in Ed that she’s considering returning to nursing. Aggie’s thrilled to find out she’s been shortlisted for the Golden Heart Award.

Tracy confides in Liz that she’s not sure her marriage is worth saving. As Sally leaves to stay with Gina, Tim consults Imran about getting a divorce from Charlie. Imran warns he could be in trouble if the police pick up on his bigamy.