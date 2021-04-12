Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape is left utterly heartbroken

Fiz Stape realises Tyrone has moved on...

Fiz Stape realises this is the end for her and Tyrone in Wednesday’s second episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After realising that Tyrone has chosen Alina over her, Fiz Stape is left completely devastated.

The pair of the row, each blaming the other for the breakdown in their relationship as Hope listens on, upset.

As Tyrone heads to Alina’s salon flat with a holdall and tells her that he was honest with Fiz and now the pair of them can be together properly, Alina is thrilled.

But while they head off for their romantic night in the hotel that Tyrone booked, Fiz sees them getting into a taxi together.

Fiz’s heart breaks in two when she sees how loved up the pair are together.

Elsewhere, Jenny convinces Gemma that Sharon is bad news and clearly intends to fleece Rita.

Protective of Rita, Gemma and Jenny tell Sharon that she isn’t welcome in Weatherfield and that she should leave.

But will Sharon listen?

Craig asks Kirk to be the one to post his letters to Faye, explaining that he can’t have any contact with her directly. But will Kirk agree?

Elsewhere, Nina asks Seb to stay the night, having got Roy to agree to make himself scarce… and Seb is thrilled.

Cathy tells Yasmeen and Elaine that she can’t go home to Brian despite the fact the pair of them have made up.

When she pulls out matching dressing gowns for the three of them and liken them to the Golden Girls, Yasmeen and Elaine struggle to hide their looks of horror.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.