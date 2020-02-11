Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape is losing Hope…

Fiz Stape is deeply hurt when Hope compares her to Jade

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Fiz Stape, Tyrone, Hope and Ruby meet up with Jade at the craft workshop.

When Hope makes it clear that she prefers Jade to Fiz, Fiz does her best to mask her hurt but she fears that Hope has given up on her…

As Ed heads up to investigate the bump he heard above him, Danny and James appear at the top of the stairs. Is the game up for them both or can they explain away their predicament?

Gemma tells Chesney that Frescho will have to reschedule the photoshoot as Aled’s doctor’s appointment is far more important. Tara makes it clear that the photoshoot can’t be rescheduled and if they fail to show up, they won’t get paid. What will they do?

Ali calls at Maria’s flat and begs her to give their relationship a chance, convinced she feels the same way about him. What will Maria’s decision be? Meanwhile, It seems Abi is not off the hook yet…