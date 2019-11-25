Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape knows there’s no smoke without fire...

Fiz Stape suspects Hope when a fire starts in their back yard

Hope causes trouble when Fiz Stape refuses to throw her a fireworks party. But Tyrone is concerned that Hope is up to her old tricks and suggests they throw the party to please her in the first episode of Monday’s Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With the party underway, Fiz, Tyrone and Kevin suddenly realise the back yard is on fire, with Hope watching the flames with amusement. Will Fiz decide it’s time to punish Hope?

Gemma reveals to Chesney that Kel is a paedophile, and he’s horrified to think that he’s spent time with Joseph, and is glad when the police turn up and arrest him on suspicion of burglary. Paul’s angry when Bernie reveals she’s reported Kel for sexual abuse, feeling unable to open up. During his interview, the police show Kel the photos found at his flat. He warns Bernie that she’ll regret crossing him.

Nick admits to Sarah that the new factory will focus on packing and distributing rather than sewing.

Michael calls Grace and begs her to give him another chance. Richard is insistent that he visits Weatherfield to see where Roy lives, much to Nina’s dismay.