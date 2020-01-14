Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape MURDERS Jade in final showdown?

Fiz Stape snaps and attacks Jade when there is no sign of Hope

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Fiz Stape shows the police the passports and ferry tickets, convinced Jade has abducted Hope.

Back at the house, Fiz finds Jade there without Hope, assuming the worst she picks up a chopping board and hits her over the head with it. Tyrone walks in to find Jade out cold on the floor and Fiz standing over her.

Ray explains to Bethany that he chose Alya over her because of her experience and offers Bethany the job of Head Waitress. Bethany’s underwhelmed, confiding in Carla that she finds Ray a bit sleazy. But she’s appalled when Carla tells her how Ray came onto Michelle and then made her sign a gagging order.

As Maria and Gary proudly show off their scan photo, Sarah and Adam make snide remarks.

Charlie returns to No.4 with her bags and explains she’s been evicted. Tim’s horrified as he’s forced to tell Abi that Charlie is his wife and he doesn’t know how to get rid of her. Tim calls at Kevin’s with some beers, however when it becomes clear that Tim is simply after a loan to get shut of Charlie, Kevin chucks him out.

Scared to go home in case of a repeat attack, Gemma’s chuffed when Freshco offer to put them up in a hotel. Later, she urges Paul to put his ordeal with Kel behind him for everyone’s sake.