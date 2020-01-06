Coronation Street spoilers: Shona Ramsey’s friends prepare to say goodbye…

Shona Ramsey's friends gather around her bedside... (second part of our preview of this one-hour episode)

Billy, Eileen, Roy, Audrey, Sarah and Gail gather outside Shona Ramsey’s hospital room and prepare themselves to say goodbye. The consultant removes her breathing tube, will she defy the odds or is David about the face the ultimate heartbreak? as this episode of Coronation Street continues.

The social worker quizzes Fiz, Tyrone Dobbs and Evelyn about Hope’s injuries, pointing out that their version of events doesn’t match that of Hope’s.

The social workers call at Bessie Street and when they return to No.9, they break the news that Hope confirmed the allegations and both she and Ruby will have to live somewhere else while they conduct their investigation. Kevin offers to have the girls stay at his house.

Bethany calls at Daniel’s flat and he explains how distressed Bertie was after only one jab and he couldn’t bear to put him through further pain.

Bethany assures him that Bertie is fine and it’s normal for him to cry, while and Peter makes him promise to take Bertie back for his other jabs.

Realising that they need the money, Gemma tells Tara they’ve changed their minds and they’ll do the photo shoot as she suggested.