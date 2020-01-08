Coronation Street spoilers: DEVASTATED Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs are left Hopeless…

A social worker tells Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs that she’s taking Hope away

Imran advises Fiz and Tyrone Dobbs that they’ve no choice but to comply with social services. Later, Fiz is surprised to find the girls in her backyard but lets them in and hugs them tearfully but the social worker calls at No.9 and tells Fiz and Tyrone she has to take the girls into foster care in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Gemma and Chesney attend the Freshco photo shoot in a posh house. Whilst the photographer takes pictures of the quads, an exhausted Gemma and Chesney fall asleep and Chesney realises to his horror that he’s late for work.

When Steve refuses to take Olly to a birthday party as he’s promised to have Tracy’s kitten chipped, Leanne’s deeply unimpressed.

Later, Tracy implores her one-time lover to keep their night of passion a secret as her marriage is on the line. When a shocked Leanne appears in the doorway having overheard every word, Tracy’s horrified.

When Suki, a Gazette reporter calls in the cafe, Aggie’s touched to discover James has recommended her for a Golden Hearts award for her efforts on the Christmas Day shooting in Coronation Street.