Coronation Street spoilers: Fragile Leanne Battersby meets Nick’s son

Leanne Battersby summons Sam and Natasha to the hospital

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street at 8.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Leanne Battsby faces more emotional upheaval…

Nick explains to Leanne Battersby how Natasha gave birth to his son 9 years ago but kept it a secret from him. When he admits he met Sam a few days ago, but kept the truth from her as he was worried about the strain she’s already under with Oliver, she’s furious and insists he summons Natasha and Sam to the hospital. How will she react when she meets Sam for the first time?

Tim and Sally return from the registry office a married couple and head to the bistro for their reception. But when a police officer arrives at the reception we wonder what tricks Geoff has up his sleeve this time?

Later, Tim tells Geoff he’s lost his family and has only himself to blame.

As Eileen investigates signs of an intruder she finds a note stuffed under the back door.

Faye drags Craig onto the dance floor and assures him that any girl would be lucky to have him as their boyfriend. It’s clear Craig’s walking on air.