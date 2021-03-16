Coronation Street spoilers: Furious Fiz Stape confronts Alina!

Coronation Street spoilers - Fiz Stape finds it impossible to bite her tongue

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Fiz Stape confronts Alina and tells her she’s heard all about their moment and if she knows what’s good for her, she’ll stay well away from Tyrone in future.

Shaken and upset, Alina tears a strip off a gutted Tyrone for telling Fiz about what happened and orders him to stay away from her from now on.

Leanne feels trapped when Harvey drops off more drugs and orders her to put on her nurse’s uniform and get out there. When Toyah spots a furtive Leanne leaving Victoria Court with Harvey, she assumes she’s having an affair behind Nick’s back.

Having made the drop, Leanne heads home in her nurse’s uniform. However when a woman approaches and asks her to help a man who’s collapsed at the tram station, Leanne’s horrified.

After his ‘confession’, Brian assures Cathy it will soon blow over. Bernie suggests they go to the Rovers as it’ll give them a chance to clear the air with Tracy. Cathy’s not convinced and when Jenny tells Brian he’s barred for making nasty comments online about Steve, Cathy’s mortified.

Following the Double Glammy seminar, Rhydian congratulates Sean and Daisy on their success. Handing Sean a brochure for the Redbank apartments, Rhydian tells him to give the agent a call as he’s a friend and will do him a deal. Sean’s gobsmacked.