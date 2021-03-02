Steve McDonald gives Peter both barrels when he thinks he’s been drinking…

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Peter fails to show up for his shift on the switch and Steve McDonald is furious to find him at No.1 slurring and stumbling all over the place.

As he accuses him of drinking, Peter struggles to speak to ask Steve for help.

Disgusted by his apparent drunkenness, Steve bars his exit.

After a meeting at Underworld, Lucas offers Carla a sympathetic ear and his words strike a chord as he shares his experience of living with an addict.

In the factory, Kirk gives Sean the cold shoulder for his treatment of Gemma.

Rhydian arrives and tells Sean he’s not willing to lose him. As he gives him the hard sell, Sean takes in his fancy clothes and flash car, will he be swayed?

Meanwhile, Kirk slips on some liquid in the packing area and Sean’s alarmed to realise it’s leaked out of one of his Double Glammy boxes.

Leanne’s delight to find Simon knuckling down to his coursework, but the moment is short-lived when Jacob turns up and whisks him away.

Ken takes Simon to the cafe for a chat, but can her get a troubled Simon open up?



Tyrone’s awkward when Alina mentions being in his yoga class in front of Fiz.

And elsewhere Alya gently voices doubts to Yasmeen about moving Elaine into No.6.

Yasmeen insists they share a unique bond and can lean on each other, but is she making a mistake?