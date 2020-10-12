Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt has a warning for Natasha!

Coronation Street spoilers - Gail Platt thinks she is protecting her son

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Gail Platt tell Natasha to stay away from Nick…

A besotted Gail Platt helps Sam set up his fundraising stall in Victoria Garden. But when she warns Natasha to keep her hands off Nick, she’s fuming. Wendy introduces herself to Leanne and explains that she’s been elected as Oliver’s Guardian. Leanne’s hostile and accuses Wendy of siding with the doctors. Embarrassed Nick apologises for her tone but Leanne rounds on him, furious that he should apologise for her.

David finds Hugo taking pictures of the barber’s, threatening to put him out of business. Overhearing, Gary’s ears prick up.

Despite Eileen’s warning that a lot of folk won’t be pleased to see him back, Todd heads out with a spring in his step. Billy meanwhile confides in Paul that he’s getting cold feet about the archdeacon position.

Paul worries he’s changed his mind because Todd is back on the scene. Todd takes great delight in winding Paul up and Billy implores him to stop causing trouble. But when Todd admits he still has feelings for him how will Billy react?

As Gemma gets ready to leave for work, Bernie’s pleased to see her so upbeat.