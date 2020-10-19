Coronation Street spoilers: Gail Platt makes her feelings about Oliver clear

Coronation Street spoilers - Gail Platt argues with Nick about Oliver's future

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Gail Platt risks pushing Nick away…

Steve breaks the news to Leanne that he’s tried ten more specialists but no one is willing to fight their corner. Gail Platt implores Nick to be honest and put a halt to Oliver’s suffering but Nick is adamant that he has to support Leanne or risks losing her too.

Wendy interviews Nick and Gail and Nick assures her that Oliver responds to sound and touch but Gail isn’t convinced and the pair row. Nick slams the door behind her before an excited Leanne and Steve emerge from Oliver’s room saying he responded to the slamming of the door which proves he can hear.

Reminding Faye about Ray’s reputation, Craig asserts he’ll park himself at the bar to keep an eye on things. As Scott Emberton talks Johnny through the details of the robbery, revealing he’s carrying a gun, Johnny’s horrified and refuses to take part.

Scott tries to force him into the car but he suffers a severe MS attack and collapses. He tells Scott he desperately needs his meds but Scott smashes the phone and knocks him unconscious. Ray has a poker game in full swing when a masked Scott bursts into the bistro and brandishing his gun at Faye, orders everyone to do as he says.

Todd’s amused to hear that Eileen is meeting George and Mary for dinner and suggests that George’s interests lie with her, not Mary. Later, Todd arrives at Speed Daal ready to cause mischief.

When Imran suggests to Alya they might have to sell Yasmeen’s house to pay her legal fees, Gary’s quick to chip in and offers to put them in touch with a developer.