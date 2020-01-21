Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass attacks Daniel?

Gary Windass blames Daniel for Maria’s miscarriage

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Maria tells Audrey that neither she nor Kirk had measles vaccinations when they were children.

Audrey reveals that baby Bertie’s been in hospital with measles and that she must have caught it from him. Maria’s shocked to hear that Daniel failed to have Bertie vaccinated, whilst Gary Windass is livid. A furious Gary rails at Daniel, blaming him for the fact Maria’s lost the baby. Will his anger boil over into violence?

Returning from Gina’s, Sally makes it clear to Tim that he’s still in the dog house. Tim assures her his divorce is all in hand and he’ll soon be shut of Charlie.

But when Charlie summons Tim to the Rovers and admits she hasn’t signed the divorce papers as she reckons they should make a go of their marriage, Sally is horrified to realise everyone knows Tim’s a bigamist.

As Alya assures Yasmeen her drinking is fine, Geoff does his best to undermine her confidence. Peter asks Yasmeen to join him at his alcoholic support group and, with Geoff’s words ringing in her ears, she agrees.

In a bid to cheer up Gemma, Chesney offers to look after the quads while she goes for a drink with Emma. On the advice of the marriage guidance counsellor, Steve and Tracy make and effort to be nice to each other but it’s clear they’re both out of their comfort zone!