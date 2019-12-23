Coronation Street spoilers: Gary Windass drops a bombshell at the factory…

Gary Windass announces that he own the factory during the opening party!

Nick and Sarah unveil the refurbished factory to the staff, keeping quiet about Derek’s change of heart. Gary Windass turns up with Maria, irritating Sarah, and Adam lets slip to Nick how Gary once got rough with Sarah.

Sozzled in the street, Derek admits to Izzy that he never owned the factory. Nick orders Gary to never set foot in the factory again just as Izzy returns, forcing Gary to announce he owns the place in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Billy and Sean spot Jade when they are helping the homeless. She tells the pair she couldn’t afford to rent anywhere after losing her job, but makes them promise not to tell Fiz and Tyrone.

But Sean can’t keep his word and reveals to Fiz that Jade’s living on the streets. Appalled, Fiz goes in search of her.

Rita introduces Gemma to Arthur, the cat she’s looking after over Christmas. With Gemma busy with the quads, Rita, not wanting to be an extra burden, tells Gemma she’s arranged to visit Mavis over Christmas. But Rita clearly doesn’t have plans to go anywhere.

Emma and Seb become a couple. Amy finds Alina knocking at No.11 for Seb and lies that Seb’s now engaged to Emma and Alina leaves, embarrassed. Later, Amy tells Emma she sent Alina packing but Emma insists that she must tell Seb.

Elsewhere, Ali and Ryan quiz Michelle about Robert.